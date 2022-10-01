Why Lee Tomlin missed Doncaster Rovers’ win over Rochdale

Tomlin was the only change to Doncaster’s matchday squad for their trip to Lancashire, with Reo Griffiths replacing him on the bench.

Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey had said one or two players were ‘touch and go’ to be fit for the game earlier this week.

Lee Tomlin missed Doncaster's match against Rochdale through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyre said: “He (Tomlin) has had an injection in his toe which slightly overlapped the game, so we gave him a bit of time off.

”We will assess him early next week regarding where we are at for Tuesday.”

Doncaster are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on second-bottom Hartlepool.

Golf-fanatic Tomlin enjoyed a day out at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland as his teammates made it three wins from three in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyre said it is not the club’s policy to make players who are not included in the matchday squad attend fixtures.

He added: "Especially not when you have had an injection in your toe and you allowed some time to spend at home with a new baby.

"We are more than willing and accommodating.”

Tom Anderson was present on Saturday and could be seen training alone before the match, which Rovers won thanks to goals either side of half time from Kieran Agard and George Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyre was unable to provide a timescale on the influential defender’s return but said: “I always say everything we do is better when Tom Anderson is around, so I’m delighted to see him.”