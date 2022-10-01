‘Gritty, rather than pretty’: Doncaster Rovers praised for ‘winning like men’ against Rochdale

Goals from Kieran Agard and George Miller either side of half time saw Rovers make it three wins from three in all competitions and close in on a return to the top seven.

Agard had given Doncaster the lead on 39 minutes before Scott Quigley brought the hosts level with a header from close range at the end of the first period.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal.

Assistant boss Eyre, who stood in for Gary McSheffrey on post-match press duties, said: “It was possibly gritty, rather than pretty, but you have to be in this league.

“It’s going to be like this more often than not.

"You want to have philosophies, patterns of play, things like that – and we train all week to get the game on our terms – but we must never, ever forget that the football clubs we play against want to win as well.”

Miller’s match-winning strike – his sixth goal of the season – came after Rochdale’s best spell of the game, which saw the visitors living dangerously. and skipper Adam Clayton block one goalbound strike.

The win moves Rovers up to eighth in the table with only goal difference separating them and Mansfield Town in the final play-off spot.

Eyre, who briefly managed Rochdale in 2011, continued: “They imposed themselves quite physically.

"They narrowed into shape and made it very, very difficult for us. They were compact.

"I never thought they could pass through us or dribble through us and we didn’t have to deal with many shots. But it was a physical, man’s game.

"Today we gave the lads a massive pat on the back for winning the game like men.”

Doncaster once again started with two strikers with both Agard and Miller finding the back of the net.

Eyre said: “It was absolutely magic and it was more than a cameo from Reo Griffiths.

"He played right across the front line, holding the ball up. It was impossible to get the ball off him.

"For George, after missing two in the first five minutes, he’s very good at keeping going and not letting that bother him.