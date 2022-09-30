Doncaster Rovers player ratings after scrappy win over Rochdale

Rovers were far from their best in Lancashire and found themselves under the cosh before Miller's sixth strike of the season against the run of play.

Scott Quigley's header had got the home side level just before the interval and it was them who looked more likely to score again.

Still, Gary McSheffrey's side closed out the win with few problems after they went ahead for the second time in the match.

Here's our player ratings.

Match action Kieran Agard scores the opening goal.

Jonathan Mitchell - 7 Little chance with the goal, a well-taken header. As ever, looked solid claiming balls into his box.

Kyle Knoyle - 8 Grabbed both assists with some brilliant surging runs. Has been getting better in recent weeks and now looks like the top player it was hoped he'd be this season.

James Maxwell - 7 Got away with one when he flapped at a routine aerial clearance which allowed Rochdale to break through one-on-one. Otherwise a decent afternoon all in all.