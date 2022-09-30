Doncaster Rovers player ratings after scrappy win over Rochdale
Goals from Kieran Agard and George Miller either side of half time gave Doncaster Rovers a scrappy 2-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Rochdale.
Rovers were far from their best in Lancashire and found themselves under the cosh before Miller's sixth strike of the season against the run of play.
Scott Quigley's header had got the home side level just before the interval and it was them who looked more likely to score again.
Still, Gary McSheffrey's side closed out the win with few problems after they went ahead for the second time in the match.
Here's our player ratings.
