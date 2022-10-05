Why George Miller missed Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Hartlepool United

Miller, who has scored six goals this term, missed Tuesday’s trip to Hartlepool due to a hamstring complaint.

The 24-year-old had played every minute of every game before then.

George Miller could be back this weekend.

Rovers chief McSheffrey said: “He’s got a slight hamstring problem.

"We hope that he will be OK for the weekend but today (Tuesday) was too soon for him.”

Miller reported the issue to club physio Michael McBride on Sunday following his match-winning strike against Rochdale 24 hours previously.

McSheffrey added: “He came in Monday morning and it was still sore.

"The physio is the expert on it, he’s got 30 years of experience.

"He withdrew him from the game because the last thing we want to do is for that to turn into a really bad hamstring injury and we lose George for a couple of months.”

Rovers’ missed Miller’s finishing instinct in County Durham as they failed to put their lowly opponents to the sword.

McSheffrey was without several other key men for the clash, including Tommy Rowe, Lee Tomlin and Tom Anderson, who is back in training.

He said: “We showed in the second half we had enough in the squad to come here and get a result, but we just didn’t apply ourselves right in the first half.”

Doncaster will be back at home this weekend when they welcome former boss Richie Wellens back to DN4 for the first time since his dismissal in December.