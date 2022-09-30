Why Doncaster Rovers know all about one of Rochdale’s main threats

Tyrese Sinclair joined the Dale this summer after a successful pre-season trial following his release from Mansfield Town and has yet to miss a game.

The attacking midfielder, 21, scored his first goal for the club last month and was named man of the match as they won their first game under new boss Jim Bentley against Liverpool’s under-21s last week.

His dad Frank, who returned to working in Rovers’ academy as head of youth development at the end of last season following a spell as McSheffrey’s right-hand man, will no doubt have an interest in the game.

McSheffrey joked they had given him a week off to avoid their tactical plan getting leaked.

He said: “We went to watch him a couple of times when he was at Mansfield and Scunthorpe last year with Frank.

"He’s a good little player. He’s sharp, he anticipates things well and reads second balls quite well and gets onto things. He’s quick, direct, so he’s a threat.

Tyrese Sinclair celebrates a goal for previous club Mansfield Town.

"He’s one that we have to be aware of but they have made some good additions.

"(Scott) Quigley up front is a handful and experienced. We are going to have to be on our toes and be ready for what they throw at us.”

Like Doncaster, Rochdale are looking for their third win on the bounce.

They currently occupy the second relegation spot but come into the clash with confidence following back-to-back 1-0 wins, including their first in the league this season last time out.

"It’s going to be a tough place to go to but we go there with the confidence that we know we’ve got players that can win a game of football in this division comfortably.

"If we apply ourselves right and work hard – and work harder than them – I’d like to think our quality players will come through.

"That’s the plan, we respect the opposition, of course, but they are winnable games.

