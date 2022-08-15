Why Doncaster Rovers feel the best is yet to come despite a ‘solid start’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the view from inside the Rovers camp as they look to extend their early season unbeaten league run to four games at home to Stockport County tomorrow.

Doncaster have five points on the board after a win and two draws from their opening three fixtures, but three tricky matches coming up will provide a stern test of their progress.

Doncaster's Jonathan Mitchell catches under pressure against Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Stockport, Gary McSheffrey’s side take on two more fancied teams, Salford City and Northampton Town, who have also enjoyed unbeaten starts to the 22/23 campaign.

“It’s been a solid start,” said goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

"The five points are on the board, but we know we can improve.

"It’s a long season. We want to remain level and keep improving every game.”

McSheffrey has highlighted the need for improvements in performance levels after two late showings saved the day against Sutton and AFC Wimbledon.

That, he said, will be helped by the return of potentially key players such as Jon Taylor, Ben Close and Luke Molyneux.

The likes of Aidan Barlow, Reo Griffiths, Ollie Younger and Joe Olowu should also be pushing for places in the starting XI upon their return from injury.

For now, though: “You just look to try and find a way to win,” said McSheffrey.

"It’s going to be hard nailing down a perfect style in the first month when we haven’t got three or four of our best players on a regular basis.

"In this league you have to be adaptable and sometimes you have to just find a way to win. That’s what I feel we’re probably going through at the minute.

"It’s not been fluent, but we will get there.

“Some people have been playing with a little bit of fear so far this season and I think you can tell with some of the performances."

McSheffrey has not been helped by a lack of options to choose from, with injuries and suspension dictating his four different starting line-ups in league and cup.

He added: “When you’re chopping and changing and trying to get your best XI out there, it can be difficult to get the fluency.