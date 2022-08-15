Doncaster Rovers defender ruled out for one month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back started Rovers’ first three games of the season but limped off during last Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Lincoln City after complaining of a groin strain.

A scan of the area revealed a ‘slight problem’, according to Doncaster boss McSheffrey.

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu in the thick of the action at Bradford City. Picture Bruce Rollinson

He said: “He’ll probably be out for a month or so.

"Individually he had a good season last season and didn’t miss anything in pre-season – a game or a session – so it was a surprising one because he’s up there with our fittest players.”

Ex-Arsenal youngster Olowu, 22, initially joined Rovers in September 2021 on a short-term deal until the following January.

He impressed enough to earn an extension until the end of this season and made 38 appearances in all competitions last term.

Tom Anderson replaced Olowu at AFC Wimbledon for his first start since December.

He trained alone today but could be able to face Stockport County when they visit the Eco-Power Stadium tomorrow night (7.45pm kick-off).

"There’s a couple we’ve had to monitor today and wrap up a little bit but we hope that come tomorrow we will have all the same numbers from the weekend.”

On Anderson, McSheffrey said: “He’s one we’ll monitor up until the last minute and see if he can go again.”

Ben Close and Luke Molyneux are both closing in on a return to action.

Asked if they could play any part against Stockport or Salford on Saturday, McSheffrey said: “It could be too soon for them but you never know.