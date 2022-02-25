Why Doncaster Rovers are mentally 'in a better place' ahead of key fixtures

Joseph Olowu celebrates his goal against Accrington with Mipo Odubeko. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers have won four of their last nine games in League One after winning four of the previous 26.

Victories against MK Dons, Sunderland, Lincoln City and Accrington Stanley have clearly raised confidence and belief levels among the players, whilst also raising fans’ hopes of an incredible relegation escape act.

Rovers embark on a potentially pivotal run of fixtures with a genuine six-pointer at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.

And, ahead of the game, McSheffrey was asked if Rovers had shaken off their losing mentality.

“I know they’re in a better place than they have been or they were,” he said.

“Confidence is just everything in football, as it is in most sports and life in general.

“They’ve shown good character at times to bounce back at times from some really disappointing setbacks.

“We’ve got numbers back as well and we’ve added to the squad.

“So the players out there must be looking at it and thinking there’s good healthy competition now.

“They feel like they’ve got a good group to go out there and fight in every game now. You’re probably seeing a little bit of that now.”

Rovers have certainly benefitted from the return to fitness of players such as Dan Gardner and Ro-Shaun Williams in recent games.

A stronger bench has in turn helped the manager with Mipo Odubeko and Adam Clayton coming on to good effect against Accrington on Tuesday.

And numbers are set to be swelled further with Tom Anderson, John Bostock and Ethan Galbraith expected to resume full training next week.

“That’s obviously healthy,” said McSheffrey.

“In a couple of weeks we might have two or three more which leaves me with a hard decision who to put on the bench.

“From where we were [earlier in the season] there’s no complaints about having too many players and managing players and managing minutes.

“We need everyone. Everyone has a part to play. There’ll pobably be 22, 23 players have a part to play between now and the end of the season.