Good news at last! Doncaster Rovers set for major fitness boost ahead of relegation run-in

Tom Anderson

The trio each hope to come through the final stages of their rehab work with the club’s medical staff this week.

If they don’t suffer any adverse effects they will join up with the main training group ahead of next weekend’s game at Cheltenham Town.

Rovers captain Anderson has not featured since December 11 due to a foot injury, while midfielder Bostock has been out for three months after having ankle surgery.

Galbraith was back at Cantley Park today after returning to parent club Manchester United with a sciatica problem.

The 20-year-old will not be considered for this weekend’s massive game at AFC Wimbledon but it is hoped he will return to full training next week.

Kyle Knoyle is likely to shake off the tight calf he felt against Accrington to feature against the Dons on Saturday but Charlie Seaman (knee) remains a doubt.

Meanwhile, Jordy Hiwula is working on his fitness after finishing his course of injections for his hamstring problem and has been pencilled in to return to full training on March 7.

Similarly, Cameron John is continuing to build up his fitness and has also been lined up to return to full training on March 7.