What Richie Wellens had to say about trialist Aidan Barlow after former Manchester United youngster's hat trick for Doncaster Rovers in friendly

The former Manchester United youngster has been training with Rovers since last week and netted an eight minute hat trick in Saturday’s friendly win over Rossington Main which had supporters buzzing with excitement.

Wellens feels the 21-year-old has yet to have the opportunity to show how good he can be in the game.

And despite the forward needing some cajoling in the early stages of Saturday’s game, the Rovers boss feels Barlow has done his cause no harm over the last few days.

Aidan Barlow celebrates scoring for Rovers in the friendly with Rossington Main. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

“He’s a player I’ve known a long time from Man Utd,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“His career has not quite taken off yet. With these young boys I think they sometimes need someone to put their arm around them and give them an opportunity.

“If you never give someone an opportunity they’re never going to be successful.

“He’s come in, he’s been infectious and his workrate has been very good.

“I thought for the first 20 minutes he started really slowly but he’s got a knack of being in the right position, hence he scored three - though I think he robbed one off Dan Gardner, which I don’t think Dan will be happy with.

“I thought all the trialists were very positive. Usually you get a bit of a sketchy performance when you start using too many at once but they were good.”

