The trialists that will join Doncaster Rovers on their getaway to Scotland

Trialist Aidan Barlow celebrates one of his goals in Rovers' win at Rossington Main. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX

Rovers will travel to Peebles in the Scottish borders on Sunday with socialising and team bonding on the top of the agenda.

And they will be joined by four of the players attempting to earn contracts with the club.

Full back Jon Flanagan, defender Tunji Akinola and forwards Dan Gardner and Aidan Barlow - who scored a hat trick in Saturday’s win - will all be part of the travelling party.

Rovers boss Richie Wellens was restricted with the number of trialists he could take to Scotland and says the door is not necessarily closed on those that will not make the trip - Nathan Thomas, Owen Bailey, Charlie Colkett and Aramide Oteh.

“It’s really difficult when you get trialists in and they have a week to impress, play a game and they want a decision straight afterwards,” Wellens told the Free Press.

“I get it because they’re in a position where they want an answer but it’s difficult for us to get a feel.

“No disrespect but we were playing an opposition that are quite inferior to us so sometimes it’s quite difficult to get a gauge.

“We can make a quick decision on some but others might have to just take it and come in for another week as the opposition get more difficult against Spennymoor and Bradford.”

Rovers will visit County Durham side Spennymoor on their way back from Scotland on Tuesday.

