What impact has ex-Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis had at Lincoln City?
John Marquis has hit the ground running at Lincoln City – and he’s already left the Imps fans wanting more.
That’s the view of LincolnshireLive’s Lincoln City writer Mark Whiley ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ reunion with their former striker on Tuesday.
Marquis, who scored 67 goals in 153 appearances for Rovers, made the move back up north in January after falling out of favour at Portsmouth.
The 29-year-old has started the last five games for the Imps, helping them to two wins and a draw which have moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.
“He’s been outstanding so far with goals in each of his first three games,” said Whiley.
“On top of that, his all round play has been excellent too.
“He’s led the line in a front three and his hold up play has been exceptional, exactly what Lincoln needed
“The fans are already hoping he can be tied to a long term deal in the summer. He signed a six-month contract when he arrived from Pompey.”