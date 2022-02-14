What impact has ex-Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis had at Lincoln City?

John Marquis celebrates scoring for Rovers in the 2019 League One play-off semi-final second leg at Charlton. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

That’s the view of LincolnshireLive’s Lincoln City writer Mark Whiley ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ reunion with their former striker on Tuesday.

Marquis, who scored 67 goals in 153 appearances for Rovers, made the move back up north in January after falling out of favour at Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old has started the last five games for the Imps, helping them to two wins and a draw which have moved them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s been outstanding so far with goals in each of his first three games,” said Whiley.

“On top of that, his all round play has been excellent too.

“He’s led the line in a front three and his hold up play has been exceptional, exactly what Lincoln needed