What Doncaster Rovers’ goal hero Kyle Knoyle said about his contract situation

Knoyle, who fired home the winner against Newport County on Saturday with his first goal of the season, is one of 13 Doncaster players set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The defender, now in his second season at the Eco-Power Stadium, has been one of Rovers’ standout players this term and also has six assists to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been in this situation before,” said Knoyle, who joined the club from Cambridge United after being named in the League Two team of the year following the 2020/21 campaign.

Kyle Knoyle

"I just need to do the best that I can.”

Knoyle, 26, added: "I don’t want to get distracted by anything and try and think about things other than football right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just staying focused and trying to do my best, like I did against Newport.”

Rovers boss Danny Schofield previously said the club plans to begin offering those players they want to keep new deals in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knoyle is thought to be one of them.

"Not yet,” said Knoyle when asked if he or his agent had held any initial discussions with Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s ongoing and that’s for the manager and Copps (James Coppinger, Doncaster’s head of football operations) to decide.”

Former England youth international Knoyle admitted his overwhelming feeling was relief when he scored just his second goal in 77 games for his current employers

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s quite the record for Donny Rovers,” he joked.

“I’ve had a few chances this season, so I was delighted to get on the scoresheet and itching to get that feeling again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham academy graduate Knoyle and his partner Daisy welcomed their first child Dahlia into the world six weeks ago.

On the demands of juggling parenthood and being a full-time athlete in need of plenty of rest and recovery, Knoyle said: “It’s not easy, I get home and it’s another job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve really enjoyed it and the little one’s starting to sleep a bit more now, we have got through that little tricky sleep period.