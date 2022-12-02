When Doncaster Rovers plan to begin offering new deals to out-of-contract stars

It is understood no fewer than 13 members of the current squad will be free agents at the end of the season as things stand.

That number includes key players Kyle Knoyle and stand-in skipper Tom Anderson, as well as Jonathan Mitchell, Joseph Olowu, Adam Clayton, Ro-Shaun Williams, Kieran Agard, Ollie Younger, Charlie Seaman, Aidan Barlow, Louis Jones, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Bottomley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield told The Free Press: “We are going to have further meetings in the middle of December then I think early in the New Year we will be looking to offer certain individuals contracts.”

Kyle Knoyle is one of 13 Doncaster Rovers players out of contract at the end of the season.

Schofield revealed he is yet to tell any player directly he wants to keep him at the club.

He said: “As a coach I always try and show any player that I value them as a player, particularly when they are putting in the amount of effort they do and looking to work for the club and their teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think the players get any inclination whether I like them as a player or not because I want every player in this building to feel valued.”

Rovers fans are particularly keen to see right-back Knoyle tied down to a new contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old has grabbed six assists from defence this season – more than any other player sporting the red and white of Doncaster.