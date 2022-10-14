What Doncaster Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey said about criticism of his reign

A section of supporters have voiced their displeasure with the Rovers chief online and on the terraces amid several below-par performances this season and some disappointing results.

But, having already played seven of the current top ten, only goal difference separates Doncaster from two teams inside the play-offs.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey.

One of those sides is Bradford City, who have thrown the kitchen sink at a promotion push under ex-Premier League boss Mark Hughes.

The other is Saturday’s opponents, Carlisle United, who are revelling in the feelgood factor Paul Simpson has brought back to the club during his second spell in charge.

Asked if criticism of him had been fair, McSheffrey said: "It’s just perspective.

"We are talking about a fantastic Carlisle team that are on the same points as us after their best start to the season in years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know we need to perform better and a bit more consistently, but I don’t think it’s a disaster. I don’t think we have had a poor start.”

Despite online criticism, McSheffrey, who has taken a step back from social media, said: “I genuinely have good conversations when stuff is face to face, it’s fine.

"There’s no real issues. There’s no problems for me, I’m an approachable guy and I get on fine with everyone."

Saturday’s opponents are currently on an eight-game unbeaten streak – the longest in the division – which has coincided with their best run of form in the league for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Simpson had been considered for the manager’s job at Doncaster Rovers before McSheffrey’s appointment.

He led the Cumbrians to back-to-back promotions in 2005 and 2006, taking them from non-league to League One.

Simpson later managed Preston, Shrewsbury and Stockport before leading England Under-20s to a World Cup triumph in 2017.

The Carlisle-born boss comfortably steered his hometown club to safety after returning in February with the team 23rd in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have been a test for everyone so far,” said McSheffrey, whose win record this season is just under 50 per cent.