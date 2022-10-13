Doncaster Rovers suffer two fresh injuries ahead of Carlisle United trip

Both players spent most of the first quarter of the campaign sidelined after they were injured during pre-season.

Having returned to the first-team fold in recent weeks the pair continued their rehabilitation with starts in Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy defeat to Barnsley, but were replaced at half time.

Reo Griffiths in action against Barnsley in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey said striker Griffiths suffered a groin strain in the match and on Thursday confirmed Barlow, a winger, was also injured.

"Aidan picked up another niggle and came off at half time,” said McSheffrey, whose side make the long away trip to Carlisle United on Saturday.

"He more than likely won’t be available (this weekend).”

On Griffiths, McSheffrey added: "He didn’t feature today.

"He needs a couple of days, so more than likely he’ll probably miss out on the weekend.”

Tommy Rowe is still not ready to be considered for selection following his hamstring injury despite being able to run again.

The versatile club captain, 34, has now spent the best part of a month out.

Striker Kieran Agard missed Tuesday’s game due to food poisoning, although he has since recovered.

McSheffrey said: "It knocked him for six a bit but he’s back training today.

"He will be one of the squad members that will travel to Carlisle.”

Top-scorer George Miller, who scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss, is in contention to return to the starting XI.