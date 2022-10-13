Doncaster Rovers boss outlines the key ingredient to better performance levels

Another slow start cost Rovers on Tuesday as they found themselves 4-0 down to Barnsley at the break just three days after they were booed off at half time against Leyton Orient following a limp first 45 minutes.

McSheffrey’s side head to Carlisle United on Saturday looking to inflict the first home league defeat of the season on Paul Simpson’s men.

Max Woltman impressed off the bench in the second half against Leyton Orient.

Discussing the key to better performances over 90 minutes, McSheffrey said: "Starting games well, not having to be a goal or two down to react at half time.

"Me not having to make triple changes to get reactions from players. We have had some really good comebacks, but I think it comes down to mentality.”

McSheffrey made a triple switch for the second half against Orient, which paid dividend as Rovers rescued a 1-1 draw.

A double half-time substitution at home to Barnsley saw Kyle Hurst and George Miller introduced and paid off when the pair combined for the first of the latter’s two consolation goals.

Such moves give the impression the panic button has been activated, however, McSheffrey admitted.

He said: "You make some decisions that look like you’re going gung-ho and it’s all or nothing.

"A little bit more consistency in first-half performances would be very welcome.”

McSheffrey wants his players to do themselves a favour and said: “We know we have got quality that can win us games of football.

