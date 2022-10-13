Left-sided defender Cunningham, now 20, was released by Rovers when his scholarship came to an end last year, having captained the under-18s on occasion.

He went on to sign for York City in the National League North last summer and spent time on loan at Glossop North End and Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

Cunningham was released by the Minstermen along with Doncaster midfielder Jack Degruchy following the club’s promotion to the National League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

After spending time on trial with Birmingham’s under-21 side this term, he has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Cunningham said: "I’m absolutely over the moon to sign here, it’s a dream come true to sign for a club like this. I can’t wait to get going.

"Everyone has been quality and has spoken well of the club and I’m so grateful to be here to keep learning.

Lewis Cunningham. Photo: Doncaster Rovers.

"My number one goal now is to play in the First Team. I have got my contract sorted but it doesn’t really mean anything. I want to make as many appearances as I can and that’s all I’m thinking about.

"I’ve got short-term goals of getting training with them and then I want to push and make as many squads as I can – see where it takes me."

Cunningham represented Premier League giants Manchester City at youth level before spending six years with Barnsley.

He signed for Rovers in 2019 and was part of the title-winning Youth Alliance side of 2019/20.