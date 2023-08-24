Rovers had been linked with a swoop for the free agent, who played under Grant McCann at Hull City.

But McCann confirmed he would not be signing for Doncaster and told a press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to MK Dons: "Dan, I believe, has signed for another club."

McCann has snapped up 12 players since returning to the Eco-Power Stadium but is battling an early season injury crisis.

Daniel Batty in action for Fleetwood Town. Photo: Stephen Buckley

Ten members of his squad are currently injured, including three central midfielders in Liam Ravenhill, Harrison Biggins and Ben Close.

First-year scholar Sam Straughan-Brown, a central midfieder, has been named on the bench in Doncaster's last two matches amid injuries to several senior players.

McCann also confirmed there has been no interest in his players with just over a week until the transfer window shuts.

The deadline for EFL clubs to sign players from other teams is 11pm next Friday, but they can still sign free agents after then.

"We would like to get one or two out on loan but that's not going to be any time soon, given who's not available to us at the minute," McCann said.

"We will see. We feel we have got a good squad. It's tough at the minute, we are asking the same people to go and go again.

"It seems like things come all at once; a win, players coming back. You start having a less busy treatment room.