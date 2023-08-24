News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers boss reveals fresh injury headache ahead of MK Dons trip

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann has a fresh injury concern to deal with ahead of Saturday’s trip to MK Dons.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

McCann was tight-lipped on who the latest victim of Doncaster’s early season injury crisis was, but confirmed he would not be involved this weekend.

Neither Ben Close or Kyle Hurst have recovered in time for the visit to Stadium MK.

“They need a good week’s training before we think about them,” McCann said of the pair, who have yet to play this season due to injury.

Doncaster manager Grant McCann (centre), his assistant Cliff Byrne (right) and goalkeeper coach Kyle Letheren.Doncaster manager Grant McCann (centre), his assistant Cliff Byrne (right) and goalkeeper coach Kyle Letheren.
Doncaster manager Grant McCann (centre), his assistant Cliff Byrne (right) and goalkeeper coach Kyle Letheren.
"They haven’t been back in with the group as of yet."

McCann had hoped to have Close and Hurst available this weekend.

"They are getting better, which is good,” he said.

"We are hoping they have a good week’s training next week and we will see where they are for the following Saturday.”

McCann said he had ten players unavailable due to injury and confirmed the club’s latest knock was picked up in last weekend’s defeat to Notts County.

"It’s really annoying for us,” he said.

"It is what it is, we can’t cry about it. These things happen in the season. Unfortunately for us, we are getting it all at one time and hopefully we will be on the mend soon.”

Rovers winger Taylor was in London today to see a specialist for a second opinion on his latest knee injury.

McCann reiterated his commitment to working with what he has got, rather than going back into the transfer market to cover absences.

“We can’t keep going to the board when we get an injury,” he said.

"Our focus is on the players who are fit and available.”

