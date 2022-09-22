What Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said about a formation change

Rovers have dropped to twelfth in the table after losing their last three matches but pulled of an impressive come-from-behind win against League One outfit Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.

They finished that game with two strikers on the pitch, which coincided with them creating more chances in the closing stages than they had done at any other point in the match.

Doncaster's George Miller battles with Swindon's Tom Clayton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the possibility of a tactical switch, McSheffrey, who has preferred to play with a 4-2-3-1 system this term, said: “Potentially.

“We haven’t got a load of number nine-type strikers fit where you can just chuck two up then change that two 60 minutes in for some fresh legs.”

George Miller has played every minute of every game in the league so far, often as a lone striker, but has struggled to make an impact for long spells.

A potential strike partner, Kieran Agard, has been used largely as a late substitute.

Deadline day loan signing Max Woltman, who was cup-tied for the Lincoln clash, is also capable of playing up front.

McSheffrey continued: “We had a couple of injuries in Josh (Andrews) and Reo (Griffiths).

"Sometimes it’s difficult but we have got decent wingers that are good players. It’s just about finding what makes them tick to get their game going.

"Sometimes a lucky goal, a good bit of luck for them, will change that.”