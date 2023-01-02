But the Doncaster Rovers chief made an exception for Ro-Shaun Williams after the defender’s man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 win over Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.

"I think it was a really good performance, him along with the rest of the players,” said Schofield, whose side have taken nine points from their last four games.

"I don’t generally try to single players out but he did perform really well.

Doncaster's Ro-Shaun Williams dribbles with the ball.

"Collectively the performance was better than any individual.”

Ex-Manchester United youngster Williams has played more minutes than any other Doncaster player this season despite enduring some difficult moments.

A number of man-of-the-match contenders emerged in Sunday’s win.

But Williams, who was watched by friend and former Red Devils teammate Marcus Rashford, was the overwhelming winner in the club’s official poll as well as with the match sponsors.

"I could name all of them because they all fulfilled their roles and responsibilities," said Schofield.

"Every single one of them performed to a level which collectively made us really competitive.”

Williams hasn’t always been the most popular Doncaster player on the terraces.

But a groundswell of support emerged for the 24-year-old after arguably his best display in red and white.

The atmosphere inside the Eco-Power Stadium was also far more positive on Sunday than it had been against Rochdale on Thursday.

"The fans have a massive part to play,” said Schofield

