Manchester United star Marcus Rashford watches Doncaster Rovers take on Carlisle United after Wolves heroics
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford watched Doncaster Rovers’ League Two clash against Carlisle United after his Wolves heroics.
The forward, who emerged from the bench at Molyneux yesterday to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Erik ten Hag Red Devils, was spotted at the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.
England international Rashford was in attendance to watch his friend and former United teammate Ro-Shaun Williams.
Williams started in the centre of defence for Doncaster and has played more minutes than any other Rovers player this season.
Rashford was dropped from Manchester United’s starting XI for their match against Wolves following an ‘internal disciplinary issue’.
He later revealed he had overslept and subsequently arrived late to a pre-match team meeting.
Rashford, 25, scored the winning goal in the 76th minute and later saw another goal ruled out following a VAR check, which found he handled the ball before it hit the back of the net.