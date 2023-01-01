The forward, who emerged from the bench at Molyneux yesterday to score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory for Erik ten Hag Red Devils, was spotted at the Eco-Power Stadium on New Year’s Day.

England international Rashford was in attendance to watch his friend and former United teammate Ro-Shaun Williams.

Williams started in the centre of defence for Doncaster and has played more minutes than any other Rovers player this season.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring a goal, which is later disallowed following a Handball decision via a VAR Review, during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on December 31, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Rashford was dropped from Manchester United’s starting XI for their match against Wolves following an ‘internal disciplinary issue’.

He later revealed he had overslept and subsequently arrived late to a pre-match team meeting.

