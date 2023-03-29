Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield will remain ambitious even if his playing budget is cut next season.

Schofield was asked how hard building a side capable of challenging for promotion would be with a mid-table budget, to which he responded: “If you look throughout the leagues and at all the clubs it reflects your budget.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield.

"There’s always an anomaly within the leagues but pretty much in terms of resources and financial investment, particularly around facilities and the playing budget, it mirrors where you are in that league.

"We are 12th at the minute for a reason. Whatever the budget is we will give everything, every single day, to try and be the best we can be and try and win as many games as we can.”

Despite the limitations of this season's budget Schofield confirmed the goal of winning promotion was discussed with the board before he took charge in October.

He said: “Promotion is always what you talk about, it’s natural whatever the budget is.

"You have got to aim for the higher echelons of the league, which is play-offs. Whatever the budget is my aim will always be the play-offs.

"That’s what it needs to be – the top end. That’s always the talk within clubs.”

Schofield also confirmed Doncaster’s budget for next season is yet to be finalised.

He said: “As soon as there is clarity we can move, whether the budget is the 12th budget, the lowest, or the top. We know exactly where we stand.”

Any hopes of Rovers gaining promotion this term are fading fast with eight games left.

Schofield’s side are 10 points off the final play-off spot, having won just once in their last eight matches.

The club’s injury list has also piled up in recent weeks and Caolan Lavery is the latest player to have been ruled out for the rest of the season.