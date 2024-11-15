West Ham United man and Doncaster Rovers loanee on cusp of senior international breakthrough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Had things worked out differently, Patrick Kelly could have spent the last few days plotting the downfall of Belarus.

Instead, the Doncaster Rovers midfielder is aiming to put in another polished performance for his loan employers as he looks to help them get the better of Salford City.

Grant McCann, the Rovers chief and a proud Northern Irishman with more than 40 caps for his country from his own playing days, has revealed that Kelly's performances in recent weeks have led to him being on the cusp of the senior NI squad.

Michael O'Neill's side face Belarus at Windsor Park tonight before rounding off their Nations League campaign with a trip to Luxembourg next Monday. After a string of impressive displays for both the national team's under-21s and Rovers, Kelly has clearly ensured he's on O'Neill's watchlist.

"He was actually on standby for the senior squad so I think that was a credit to him and his recent performances since he's been here and since he's come back from the under-21s," McCann revealed to the Free Press.

"We knew it was going to take that sustained period of him being here rather than being on international duty and then coming back, because he's got serious ability. He's got great energy too and it's great to see him get recognition with Michael putting him on the standby list for these games. To be honest, we were hoping and praying they didn't call him in!

"Obviously, he would have loved it but I'm sure he will represent his country (at senior) level in due course and play a lot of games for Northern Ireland because there's certainly a star player there for the future."