"We have to" - League Two boss in bullish mood ahead of Doncaster Rovers clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dons slipped to a 1-0 home loss to Crawley midweek as their mini-blip continued. They are now winless in their last three as they prepare to face an in-form Rovers team unbeaten in four.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's visit to the Eco-Power Stadium, Jackson said: "We have to be clinical. There’s no point in carving out these chances that we are and not taking them. The outstanding chances of the night (against Crawley) came to us and we didn’t take them.
"We have to drill home the defensive side of things – we can’t be sloppy in our own box.
"We can’t feel sorry for ourselves, we have another game in a few days, we may look to freshen things up. Saturday is a game we can go and win but we have to better in both boxes."
Rovers boss Grant McCann and defender James Maxwell will be speaking to the media later today ahead of the weekend clash. The Free Press will be bringing you updates of what the pair say as we build-up to the Wimbledon meeting.