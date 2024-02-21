News you can trust since 1925
A large chunk of Rovers' squad is out of contract this summer. (Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD).

The 20 Doncaster Rovers players whose contracts are ticking towards expiry - gallery

It could be another summer of change at Doncaster Rovers.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 21st Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT

Last year saw the number of incomings and outgoings both exceed double figures. And with as many as 20 players nearing the end of their current deals, it could be another busy one for manager Grant McCann and his staff.

Here, we look at every player whose current terms expire this coming summer:

The winger has been in sparkling form for Rovers since arriving on loan from Lincoln City, adding goals and assists. His contract with the Imps is also up this summer and it is unlikely to be renewed.

1. Hakeeb Adelakun

1. Hakeeb Adelakun

Midfielder arrived at Rovers in the summer of 2022. This term he's featured 26 times in the league although 11 of those have been off the bench - the second-highest behind George Broadbent.

2. Harrison Biggins

2. Harrison Biggins

The goalkeeper has yet to make his Rovers debut. Spent time on loan at Gainsborough Trinity earlier this season.

3. Ben Bottomley

3. Ben Bottomley

Midfielder is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in an EFL Trophy tie at Bradford in January. Grant McCann recently confirmed Close had undergone an operation and said: "We certainly won't see him again this season."

4. Ben Close

4. Ben Close

