The 20 Doncaster Rovers players whose contracts are ticking towards expiry - gallery

Last year saw the number of incomings and outgoings both exceed double figures. And with as many as 20 players nearing the end of their current deals, it could be another busy one for manager Grant McCann and his staff.
Here, we look at every player whose current terms expire this coming summer:
1. Hakeeb Adelakun
The winger has been in sparkling form for Rovers since arriving on loan from Lincoln City, adding goals and assists. His contract with the Imps is also up this summer and it is unlikely to be renewed. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Harrison Biggins
Midfielder arrived at Rovers in the summer of 2022. This term he's featured 26 times in the league although 11 of those have been off the bench - the second-highest behind George Broadbent. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Ben Bottomley
The goalkeeper has yet to make his Rovers debut. Spent time on loan at Gainsborough Trinity earlier this season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Ben Close
Midfielder is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in an EFL Trophy tie at Bradford in January. Grant McCann recently confirmed Close had undergone an operation and said: "We certainly won't see him again this season." Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com