Watch former Doncaster Rovers defender star in National League play-off classic

The Mariners won an incredible semi-final 5-4 at Wrexham on Saturday, coming from behind twice and then scoring the winner right at the end of extra time.

Left back Amos set up Luke Waterfall for Grimsby’s second goal with a teasing cross and impressed with his set piece delivery and general play.

Former Rovers goalkeeping coach Lee Butler is now on the staff at Wrexham having teamed up again with manager Phil Parkinson.

Grimsby will meet Solihull Moors at the London Stadium on Sunday for a place in League Two.

They also reached the semi-finals in dramatic fashion after equalising deep into stoppage time in their play-off eliminator at Notts County and netting the winning goal in the last minute of extra time.

Amos has made 20 appearances for Grimsby since joining them from Port Vale in January and has quickly become a favourite among Town fans for his committed performances.

The 22-year-old was released by Rovers last summer after falling behind Branden Horton in the pecking order.

Rovers are currently in the market for a left back after releasing Horton.