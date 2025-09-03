'Waste of time' - Bradford City not likely to risk star striker for trip to Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers host Bradford City this weekend for their second Yorkshire derby in the space of a week.

Grant McCann's side sent Rotherham United packing at the Eco-Power Stadium last Saturday and Graham Alexander's men are the latest local visitors to DN4 this week (3pm).

Both sides have made terrific starts to life in League One after being promoted last term. The Bantams are still unbeaten and sit third - two spots above Rovers. The two teams enjoyed plenty of back-and-forth last term with McCann's men getting the upper hand as they completed the league double.

Ahead of their reunion, many Rovers fans wondered whether City's star forward Andy Cook would be available. The 34-year-old made his long-awaited return midweek as he scored twice against Grimsby in a 25-minute cameo. That was his first football for eight months after an ACL injury sustained in the New Year.

Andy Cook made a goalscoring return after eight months out in midweek. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

However Alexander, speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to South Yorkshire, says that it's highly unlikely the veteran features at the weekend as they continue to handle his return with care.

"It’s not as straightforward as you’d expect," said Bradford's boss. "Ultimately the 25 minutes he had last night were instead of what should have been a training game behind the scenes.

"We have to assess where Cooky is. I’d be surprised if he gets rid of all the soreness and stiffness by the time the weekend comes.

"We have to make sure we don’t just think everything’s rosy now and he’s in with the group and can do everything because he can’t. We have to be really disciplined step by step. It would be a waste of time for us all to be disciplined for eight months, especially Cooky, and then to lose our patience at the end and do something wrong that sets him back."