'Very doubtful' - Doncaster Rovers have doubts over trio ahead of crucial Salford City game

Rovers use up their game-in-hand at Salford on Tuesday.

Doncaster Rovers have doubts over a handful of players ahead of their crucial clash at Salford City.

Rovers use up their game in hand tomorrow night knowing that the result could have a season-defining outcome on their automatic promotion chances. Victory at the Peninsula Stadium will bump McCann's men up to second in the table with four games left.

Refusing to divulge the identity of the trio, McCann told the Free Press: "We've got a few issues unfortunately. There's three players doubtful, very doubtful I would say.

"We'll see how the day goes and how Dave (Rennie, head of medical) gets on with them. He'll message me later on to see how they're feeling."

Joseph Olowu (thigh) and Billy Sharp (suspension) are definitely ruled out for the game against Karl Robinson's side.

McCann is expecting a tough test at Salford, who still hold an outside chance of gatecrashing the play-offs.

"As I mentioned about the Cheltenham game, if you say 'oh well they've nothing to play for' it's almost a bit of an insult to them," McCann added. "People work so hard to do what we do, whether it's managing or playing. And so if you say to any professional 'you've nothing to play for' they just don't think like that.

"Salford, I've no doubt, still have an eye on that top seven. I don't know how Karl is playing it. He might be playing it down but for us we just focus on ourselves and try and hurt Salford where we can."