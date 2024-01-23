"Unlock a door" - Grant McCann full of praise for new Doncaster signing Hakeeb Adelakun

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night saw the Lincoln City winger check in to the Eco-Power Stadium on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 27-year-old comes with a decent pedigree, having played the vast majority of his football in the third tier with a handful of appearances in the Championship to boot.

Speaking after Adelakun became the fifth arrival this month, following the signings of Conor Carty, Jay McGrath, Billy Waters and Matthew Craig, McCann said: “We’ve been tracking Haks since I came back to the club. We looked at him in the summer but couldn’t get it done because he was in the plans at Lincoln.

“He played for my Hull team and did really well in League One in the first half of the season before he was recalled by Bristol City. He’s a lad with tremendous ability and he can unlock a door.”

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann is pleased with the arrival of Hakeeb Adelakun.

Adelakun, who will wear shirt number 47 during his time at Rovers, said: “I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get started, get some games under my belt and hopefully get some success.

“I’m hungrier than ever. I just want to get some games, goals, assists and get back to the attacking football that lets me be creative and express myself.”