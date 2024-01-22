Doncaster Rovers complete loan signing as League One winger checks in
The 27-year-old has agreed terms on a deal that will see him spend the duration of the 2023-24 campaign at Rovers. He has made 25 appearances for the Imps this season.
Adelakun, who can operate on either flank, reunites with boss Grant McCann who signed the player for Hull City back in 2020-21. He also knows assistant boss Cliff Byrne well, with the duo having played together during their time at Scunthorpe United.
Adelakun's arrival follows the signings of fellow loanees Conor Carty, Matthew Craig and Billy Waters. The club have also brought in Jay McGrath on a permanent arrangement this month. It remains to be seen if further incomings will be sanctioned before the window shuts on February 1.
Adelakun could make his debut against Stockport County this weekend. McCann's side saw last Saturday's trip to Bradford City called off.