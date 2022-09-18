Two of Doncaster Rovers’ League Two rivals sack their managers on same day

Paul Hartley was dismissed as Hartlepool boss after failing to win any of his first nine games in charge, while Wayne Brown was also relieved of his duties at Colchester United with the club 21st in the table.

Rovers had been due to play Hartlepool last weekend but the game was called off following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Paul Hartley failed to win any of his nine league games in charge of Hartlepool (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

The fixture has since been rearranged for Tuesday, October 4.

Hartlepool are second from bottom after four draws and five defeats.

"A decision was taken to make a change with the club currently sitting second from bottom in League Two and without a league win so far this season,” a club statement said.

Brown steered Colchester away from a relegation battle and led them to a 15th-placed finish after taking over in January.

But the U’s have lost five of their first nine league games.

Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling said: “We have decided to act swiftly and decisively following the team’s poor start to this season.

“I accept many of you will feel I have made a harsh decision, given Wayne’s success last season and given he has been such an exceptional servant to Colchester United over the years as a player, coach and manager.

“On a personal level, I feel that too but as the club’s Chairman I have a duty to make what I believe are the right decisions for the long-term future of Colchester United.”