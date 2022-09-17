Doncaster Rovers’ match against Swindon Town halted due to ‘medical emergency’ in home stand
Doncaster Rovers’ match against Swindon Town was halted due to a ‘medical emergency’ in the crowd.
Referee Charles Breakspear brought play to a halt in the twenty-third minute after panicked fans in the Polypipe Stand gestured for help.
Medics and stewards made their way to the top of the stand before a supporter was helped away minutes later with the game back under way.
Rovers’ Twitter page referred to the incident as a “medical emergency” but club spokesperson later confirmed the incident was not serious.