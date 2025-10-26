Two former Doncaster Rovers men both sacked from League One jobs on same day

Noel Hunt and Darren Ferguson were each relieved of their duties on Sunday.

Darren Ferguson and Noel Hunt each got the boot on Sunday, leaving their jobs as managers of Peterborough United and Reading respectively.

Ferguson, who bossed Rovers between October 2015 and June 2018 and led them to promotion out of League Two, was given his marching orders by Posh for an incredible fourth time following their weekend loss to Blackpool.

As for Hunt, he was dismissed by Reading less than 24 hours after their 1-1 draw at home to Rovers. Hunt, who was Rovers' assistant during Richie Wellens' time in charge, had been at the Royals' helm since last December but Saturday proved to be his final game.

On Sunday Reading chairman Rob Couhig posted a statement saying: "Noel Hunt is far more than just a former manager of this football club – he is part of the fabric of Reading FC.

"As a player, he fought for this badge. As a coach in our academy, he helped shape the next generation of Royals. As first-team manager, he stepped up in very challenging circumstances and gave everything for the club.

"Noel has conducted himself with integrity, hard work and total commitment. He cares deeply about Reading Football Club and he leaves with his head held high."

Rovers stopped their recent rot with the point in Berkshire and attentions now turn to Saturday's FA Cup first round tie away at Crewe Alexandra.