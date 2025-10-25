Reading 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Sharp on target but Rovers pegged back by Royals

Billy Sharp slots home for Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers were pegged back by Reading to extend their win-less run in League One to seven games.

Billy Sharp’s predatory finish just after the hour mark had raised hopes of a much-needed victory for Grant McCann’s men.

But a mistake by goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala allowed Kamari Doyle’s 68th minute shot to squirm past him and earn Noel Hunt’s side a 1-1 draw.

Rovers have visibly lacked confidence in recent weeks but this performance was a step forward as they looked better in possession, more tenacious without the ball, while some key players looked more like themselves.

Luke Molyneux, who particularly caught the eye, George Broadbent and Connor O’Riordan returned to Rovers’ starting line-up as they went in search of their first league win since September 6.

The visitors settled quickly into the game and Owen Bailey, playing in a more advanced midfield role, saw an early header saved by Jack Stevens.

Reading grew into the contest and began to threaten around the half hour mark. Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing both forced Lo-Tutala into saves from distance, while Ben Elliott and Daniel Kyerewaa shot narrowly wide.

Molyneux went close to breaking the deadlock just before half time when he was neatly slipped in by Bailey but Stevens was equal to his shot.

Shortly after the restart Molyneux was denied again by Stevens, this time from point blank range after the winger got on the end of Glenn Middleton’s centre.

The breakthrough came from another Middleton cross from the left as Sean Grehan and Bailey firstly saw their efforts cleared off the line before Sharp was on hand to hook home from close range.

Middleton might have doubled Rovers’ lead when Stevens came racing out of his box but he could only fire his effort towards the unguarded net over the bar.

And just moments later Reading were level when Doyle strode towards goal and his 20-yard shot squirmed through the fingers of Lo-Tutala.

Suddenly the home side had the momentum and Broadbent had to hook off the line as Kyerewaa threatened before Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan stabbed a cross just wide.

Robbie Gotts saw a late effort from distance saved by Stevens but Rovers had to settle for a point.

Reading: Stevens, Abrefa (Yiadom 60), O’Connor (Dorsett 89), Williams, Jacob, Elliott (Doyle 60), Wing, Savage, Lane (Tuma 90), Kyerewaa, Ehibhatiomhan (O’Mahony 90). Subs not used: Norcott, Ahmed.

Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Grehan, O’Riordan, Pearson, Maxwell, Bailey, Close (Gotts 75), Broadbent, Molyneux (Ajayi 84), Middleton (Gibson 72), Sharp (Olusanya 84). Subs not used: Lawlor, McGrath, Crew.