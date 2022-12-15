Trio could return to action when Doncaster Rovers take on Harrogate Town

All three players missed last weekend’s 1-0 win over Newport County due to illness and injury but might be fit enough to feature against Harrogate Town at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

Anderson was struck down by illness last week but has since recovered, while his centre-back colleague Olowu picked up an unspecified knock in training and has yet to return to the grass.

Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “Joseph is due to train on Friday.

Tom Anderson is one of three players who could return for Doncaster Rovers when they take on Harrogate Town.

"I wouldn’t rule him out. As long as a player returns and I feel they can impact the squad in any way, and they get a good day’s training under their belt, they will always be considered (for selection).”

Winger Molyneux has missed the last two matches after sustaining minor medial collateral ligament damage to his knee against Colchester United last month.

He had previously been an ever-present under Schofield since he took charge in October.

Schofield said: “Luke Molyneux trained today (Wednesday). He’s still got some discomfort in that area but according to Mick (Michael McBride, physio) that’s normal.

“He’s progressed with being back with on the pitch today and is back with the group.”

Defender Ollie Younger is the only senior Doncaster player yet to feature this term due to injury.

The right-back, who joined from Sunderland in January, ruptured his hamstring during a training session just days before the start of the campaign.

He had been in line to be involved on the opening day against Bradford City after an impressive pre-season.

"He’s back on the pitch,” said Schofield.

"There has not been real intensity or explosiveness to his training sessions, but what we are trying to do is integrate players who have been out for a while with the group straight away.

"So, we modify the start of the session so we can do a technical drill, a passing drill, a warm-up. He’s back on the pitch, but he’s still a while off.”

