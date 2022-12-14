Sub-zero temperatures are forecast in Doncaster on Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the Met Office, amid a UK-wide cold snap.

But it’s full steam ahead for the weekend, Rovers boss Danny Schofield said.

He told The Free Press: "We have got some covers to protect the surface.

A general view inside of the Eco-Power Stadium (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

"So far, touch wood, there’s been no talk of the game being cancelled.”

Doncaster Rovers Belles were due to play at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday, but that game was called off on Friday due to a frozen pitch.

Doncaster have been forced to alter their training sessions this week because of the weather.

Schofield said: “It’s affected us somewhat, we have been off the grass (at Cantley Park) because the pitch was frozen.

"We have got the 3G facility at the stadium so the players have trained there and we got an indoor place yesterday. We have managed to get sessions in.”

Schofield, whose side are looking to make it back-to-back wins before Christmas against Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites, said: “The ground staff are working tirelessly to try and get the training sessions on.

"We are in constant communication regarding the training ground and when we can train on the pitch, when the temperature is going to be a bit warmer and adjusting the training times a little bit so we can get the use of the facilities at Cantley Park.”

Doncaster could move back into the League Two play-offs with a win against Harrogate.

