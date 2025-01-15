Top insight provided into new Doncaster Rovers man Charlie Crew by Leeds United expert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Donnohue, Leeds United reporter for our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post, gives us the lowdown on Doncaster Rovers' latest arrival Charlie Crew.

Q: First things first, what kind of player is Crew and what are his strengths?

JD: Crew is a decent ball-playing midfielder. He can operate in a double-pivot, a two-man midfield or as a more box-to-box type No. 8.

But I'd say he's more cut out for a 'distributing-from-deep' role.

Q: How highly-rated is he within the setup at Elland Road?

JD: Daniel Farke (Leeds manager) has tended to keep the under-21s and first-team separate at Elland Road, which is a different approach to how predecessors approached the youth setup.

But for about nine months, Crew has been one of a select few involved with the seniors, albeit on the fringes.

Q: How do you think he will cope with the physical aspect of League Two football?

Charlie Crew has signed on loan for Rovers from Leeds.

JD: I'd like to think Crew's technical ability would mean he needn't get too caught up in the physical aspect of League Two, but given he's trained with the first-team at Leeds for near enough a year, he should be up to the test, even if he hasn't properly filled out yet.

Considering his lack of match minutes, it might take a short while before he's up-and-running in terms of 90-minute fitness but given his age, that shouldn't be a problem for too long.

Q: What has Daniel Farke said of Crew?

JD: Farke always says whenever youngsters are involved that their use in first-team games and squads is 'not a gift', which is his roundabout way of saying they deserve to be there.

It's something he's reiterated with Crew. He's also commented on his Wales call-ups, pleased that he's being exposed to senior international football at such a young age.