Top insight provided into new Doncaster Rovers man Charlie Crew by Leeds United expert
Q: First things first, what kind of player is Crew and what are his strengths?
JD: Crew is a decent ball-playing midfielder. He can operate in a double-pivot, a two-man midfield or as a more box-to-box type No. 8.
But I'd say he's more cut out for a 'distributing-from-deep' role.
Q: How highly-rated is he within the setup at Elland Road?
JD: Daniel Farke (Leeds manager) has tended to keep the under-21s and first-team separate at Elland Road, which is a different approach to how predecessors approached the youth setup.
But for about nine months, Crew has been one of a select few involved with the seniors, albeit on the fringes.
Q: How do you think he will cope with the physical aspect of League Two football?
JD: I'd like to think Crew's technical ability would mean he needn't get too caught up in the physical aspect of League Two, but given he's trained with the first-team at Leeds for near enough a year, he should be up to the test, even if he hasn't properly filled out yet.
Considering his lack of match minutes, it might take a short while before he's up-and-running in terms of 90-minute fitness but given his age, that shouldn't be a problem for too long.
Q: What has Daniel Farke said of Crew?
JD: Farke always says whenever youngsters are involved that their use in first-team games and squads is 'not a gift', which is his roundabout way of saying they deserve to be there.
It's something he's reiterated with Crew. He's also commented on his Wales call-ups, pleased that he's being exposed to senior international football at such a young age.
