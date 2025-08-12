'Top class' - Grant McCann gushing with praise after Doncaster Rovers' dismantling of Middlesbrough

Grant McCann toasts the Rovers fans after the terrific win at Middlesbrough.

Grant McCann says he "couldn't be more proud" of his players after watching them carry out a demolition job on Championship opposition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers posted the performance and result of the Carabao Cup first round so far, dismantling Middlesbrough 4-0 with two goals in either half. That was despite McCann changing his entire side from last weekend's league win at Mansfield. The likes of Ian Lawlor, Ben Close and Tom Nixon - amongst others - all put in a stellar showing as Rovers reached round two in style. Goals from Close, Damola Ajayi, Robbie Gotts and Nixon sealed the victory and had their boss quite rightly purring post-match.

"It was top class from start to finish," McCann told the media. "We showed our energy, bite and quality. I thought the first 25 or 30 minutes first half was one of the best performances since I've been back at the club in terms of how we controlled the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I couldn't be more proud of the boys and we don't have a second team. We've got 23, 24 first team players who are all capable of playing in our team and we certainly showed that tonight. The first two goals were excellent. Yes, they were deflections, but the build-up was great for them.

"It's definitely one of the best cup results I've had as a manager. I remember beating Aston Villa away when I was manager of Peterborough in the third or fourth round. But in terms of this performance, it's certainly right up there."

Wycombe are next up, at home back in the league this Saturday. When pressed on how tough it may well be to pick a team for that, given the strength of this showing, McCann said: "They're all in with a shout of playing. It's simple as that. But we always pick a team based on who the opposition is and that'll be no different on Saturday."

Rovers will discover their second round opponents when the draw is made prior to Wednesday night's ties.