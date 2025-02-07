'Too much' - Prominent BBC pundit offers Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace prediction

After the sobering league loss to Chesterfield, Doncaster Rovers now quickly turn their attentions to the FA Cup.

Grant McCann's side were well-beaten in Derbyshire on Thursday night, as the Spireites became the first team to do the double over them in 2024-25.

McCann's men will quickly have to lick their wounds as they prepare for a fourth round clash at home to Premier League side Crystal Palace. Rovers are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition as they hunt down a shock win and a place in the last-16.

Chris Sutton, the former Celtic and Chelsea striker, has been giving his verdict on the fourth round ties and offering his predictions. And he doesn't foresee a shock unfolding in South Yorkshire on Monday night.

Writing in his weekly prediction column on the BBC Sport website, he said: "Doncaster are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup but they won't be left in after they have played Crystal Palace.

"Palace have really improved in the past couple of months and, after a slow start to the season, they are now safe from relegation. I'd love to see the Eagles give it a go in the FA Cup this season. With Jean-Philippe Mateta up front they are a threat to anyone, and they will have too much for Doncaster to deal with.

"My prediction: 0-2."

Monday's game is live on the BBC iPlayer and not a linear channel such as BBC Two. Rovers' chief executive Gavin Baldwin recently revealed that the decision cost the club an extra £85,000.

"If we'd have been on TV on the weekend it would have given us £125,000. But the iPlayer on a Monday night is £40,000 so it's a massive difference," he said.