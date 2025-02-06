'Nowhere near', 'wilted' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from chastening loss to Chesterfield

Grant McCann's side had no answer for a rampant Spireites side who put them to the sword and completed the double over them. The hosts stormed into an 11th-minute lead when Dylan Duffy fired home after Rovers were caught napping down their right. Goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe decided not to come out of his area before an awkward shot squirmed underneath him to give Chesterfield the lead.

Rob Street botched an effort over the bar as Rovers looked to respond before Luke Molyneux flashed a shot wide. That proved costly when the hosts doubled their lead thanks to poor marking from a set-piece. A free-kick was only half-cleared allowing Michael Olakigbe to float a ball to the back-post. Tom Naylor then connected with it and knocked it into the path of Bim Pepple who had an easy tap-in.

Molyneux was then close to reducing the arrears but for a superb triple save from home stopper Max Thompson. But it didn't take him long to right that wrong. Right on the cusp of half-time, after Owen Bailey had been denied thanks to a brilliant tackle from Jamie Grimes, Molyneux was on hand to fire home first-time.

Rovers rallied after the interval but got hit with a sucker punch just before the hour when Michael Olakigbe raced through and fired home after a super-quick counter. Rovers were stunned and just five minutes later Pepple had his second and the hosts' fourth when he connected just yards out from a simple centre. Joe Ironside scored a consolation in the dyeing embers but even then there was time for sub Ollie Banks to snatch a late fifth and rub more salt in the wounds.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players tonight:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 3 Should have done better for Chesterfield's opener, not that he'll need anyone to tell him. Dawdled over coming to meet the ball and then it went right under him for the goal. That set the tone, really. A game that needed him to be dominant and commanding, but sadly he wasn't. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Sterry 4 Question marks over his role in Duffy's goal. Was one of many who dipped below recent levels as Chesterfield tore Rovers apart at will. Booked. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu 4 Nowhere near recent levels. Was got at too easily as Pepple ran the show up front for the hosts, notching twice as he pounced on slipshod marking. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales