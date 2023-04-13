News you can trust since 1925
This is what Danny Schofield said about Jonathan Mitchell's performance level this season

Danny Schofield has refused to be too critical of Jonathan Mitchell following the latest costly error by Doncaster Rovers’ goalkeeper.

Paul Goodwin
By Paul Goodwin
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:25 BST
Jonathan MitchellJonathan Mitchell
Jonathan Mitchell

Mitchell’s weak punch from a corner led to Grimsby Town’s late equaliser on Monday before the Mariners snatched victory deep into stoppage time.

The 28-year-old made quite a favourable impression on many Rovers supporters after arriving in last season’s January transfer window.

But the former Derby County and Hartlepool United stopper’s first full campaign at the Eco-Power Stadium has been punctuated by some poor and costly mistakes.

Mitchell’s contract expires this summer.

Schofield said: “I think Mitch’s performances have been mixed – probably like a number of the players.

“Players make mistakes but when a goalkeeper makes the errors it’s really highlighted because you can concede goals on the back of those mistakes.

“Mitch has a lot of strong attributes.

“We understand the criticism around some of the players with regards to making mistakes but we need to support the players through this because it can be difficult.

“I’ve experienced this as a player before and we need to try and support and help them grow through these moments.”

He added: “When there’s hard times and you’re losing football games you need that support. When you’re not playing to the best of your capabilities you need support around that.

“You need to highlight why we’re making these mistakes and see it as a collective.

“We’re here to support the players through these moments, to help them come through it and improve because that’s the only way you can grow.”

Schofield added that internal discussions about further contract extensions were ongoing but nothing was imminent in terms of announcements.

Tom Anderson, Kyle Hurst and Joseph Olowu recently signed new deals.

