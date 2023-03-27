News you can trust since 1925
No fewer than 10 Doncaster Rovers players are out of contract at the end of the season.

These are the Doncaster Rovers players out of contract at the end of the season

It could be another summer of change at Doncaster Rovers with no fewer than 10 players out of contract at the end of the season.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:00 BST

Doncaster have already begun tying down some members of the current squad, with Kyle Hurst, Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu signing new deals in recent weeks.

Contract offers have also been made to ‘two or three’ more players, the club’s head of football operations James Coppinger has confirmed.

But the future of other individuals remains unclear.

Four loan players – James Brown, Ben Nelson, Charlie Lakin and Todd Miller – are all due to return to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign.

That potentially leaves Doncaster with just 13 players under contract for 23/24 and plenty of work to do over the summer.

Mitchell has established himself as Doncaster's number one since signing an 18-month deal in January 2022.

1. Jonathan Mitchell

Mitchell has established himself as Doncaster's number one since signing an 18-month deal in January 2022. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Ex-Manchester United youngster Williams signed a two-year deal with Doncaster in the summer of 2021 after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

2. Ro-Shaun Williams

Ex-Manchester United youngster Williams signed a two-year deal with Doncaster in the summer of 2021 after leaving Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Ravenhill is finally getting his break in the first team after a string of injuries.

3. Liam Ravenhill

Ravenhill is finally getting his break in the first team after a string of injuries. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Forgotten man Younger signed an 18-month deal in January 2021 but has missed every game this season due to injury.

4. Ollie Younger

Forgotten man Younger signed an 18-month deal in January 2021 but has missed every game this season due to injury. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

