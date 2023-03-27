These are the Doncaster Rovers players out of contract at the end of the season
It could be another summer of change at Doncaster Rovers with no fewer than 10 players out of contract at the end of the season.
Doncaster have already begun tying down some members of the current squad, with Kyle Hurst, Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu signing new deals in recent weeks.
Contract offers have also been made to ‘two or three’ more players, the club’s head of football operations James Coppinger has confirmed.
But the future of other individuals remains unclear.
Four loan players – James Brown, Ben Nelson, Charlie Lakin and Todd Miller – are all due to return to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign.
That potentially leaves Doncaster with just 13 players under contract for 23/24 and plenty of work to do over the summer.