The latest January transfer window update at Doncaster Rovers on deadline day

Rovers have signed five players this month in winger Todd Miller, defenders Ben Nelson and James Brown, central midfielder Charlie Lakin and striker Caolan Lavery.

Four more players – Josh Andrews, Adam Clayton, Kyle Knoyle and Max Woltman – have also left the club.

Football League clubs have until 11pm tonight to finalise loans and transfers, but will still be able to sign free agents until March.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield has not ruled out further incomings but admitted he would be content with his January business if no more players arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium.

It is understood attack remains an area Rovers would be keen to strengthen further.

Outgoings

There is currently little interest in Doncaster’s fringe players, meaning any further exits today are unlikely.

Both players were left out of the matchday squad against Mansfield Town on Saturday, having struggled for minutes under Schofield and his predecessor Gary McSheffrey, who brought them to the club this time last year.

Agard has been largely used as a late substitute this season and has scored three goals in 24 outings.

Former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Griffiths has struggled with injuries and has yet to hit the back of the net.

Youngsters Liam Ravenhill and Bobby Faulkner could head back out on loan, but there is no immediate rush for their exit with non-league clubs still able to sign players after today.

Midfielder Ravenhill played six times for National League North outfit Blyth Spartans earlier this season, while defender Faulkner spent a brief period with eighth-tier side Worksop Town last month.

Schofield’s food for thought

All five of Doncaster’s January transfer window signings made their debuts at the weekend.

Brown and Lavery could be in contention to start against Hartlepool United on Saturday after impressing off the bench following their half-time introduction.

Rovers also hope to have Tommy Rowe back this weekend, meaning Schofield will have a near fully fit squad to choose from.

