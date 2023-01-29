The Doncaster Rovers boss has brought in five players this month and handed all of them their debuts in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Mansfield Town, which left his side five points adrift of the play-offs.

Clubs in England will have until 11pm on Tuesday to conclude permanent transfer or loan deals but will still be able to sign free agents until March.

“We’re very happy with the business we have done,” Schofield said.

Kieran Agard could leave Doncaster Rovers this month.

"The players that have come in will improve us and push the other players for a starting position.

"There’s no imminent discussions or focus on recruiting any more players. My focus is on integrating the players we have brought into the club.

"We will see what happens up until the end of the window.”

Several players could still leave Doncaster before the transfer window shuts.

Strikers Kieran Agard and Reo Griffiths were both left out of the matchday squad yesterday.

Asked what the future holds for the pair, Schofield said: "We will have to see what happens.

"There’s more competition now so they weren’t involved on the bench.

"I have decisions to make on that, but the squad is big and competition for places is now very high.”

Both Agard and Griffiths arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium in January of last year but have struggled for game time this season.

Agard has scored three goals this term with Griffiths yet to hit the back of the net.

