The familiar strand running through all of Doncaster Rovers' transfer deals so far this summer

You'd be hard-pressed to find a club that's been busier than Doncaster Rovers in the off-season.

Five incomings have been sanctioned so far and manager Grant McCann is hungry for more as he looks to make a big impression upon a first League One tilt in three years.

And of the quintet that have so far arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium there's an interesting theme developing among them.

Every single one - Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Matty Pearson, Robbie Gotts, Glenn Middleton and Brandon Hanlan - have either played for him before or been on McCann's radar at some point in the past.

Grant McCann and newly-appointed head of recruitment Lee Glover have worked hard so far as Rovers have added five new faces to the squad.

And that aspect of feeling wanted and pursued undoubtedly played a part in clinching the quintet's signatures.

"I tried to take Matty to Peterborough when I was manager there in my first spell," McCann said of centre-half Pearson recently.

Likewise, Gotts is a player who McCann name-checked ample times last season. Now, he finally has his man after years of trying.

Lo-Tutala is no stranger to how McCann works and was full of praise for him and the club upon his own return this week. Middleton's arrival ended a lengthy chase from the manager, too. "I've been tracking Glenn for quite a bit to be fair, even back to my first spell here, he was a player we really liked," said the Ulsterman.

Hanlan's traits were also explained in great depth by McCann, indicating that plenty of homework had been done over the years on the centre-forward.

Of course, due diligence is a must in today's advanced recruitment model. Clubs compile lengthy documents not only on a player's ability but also their mindset, personality and temperament. All boxes need to be ticked to ensure the right character is being brought on board.

Whoever the next arrival is through the door, you can be sure that no stone will have been left unturned by McCann and the recruitment team now headed by Lee Glover.

The identity of the next target - a centre-half - is being kept under wraps but the Free Press understands that it is a permanent deal and not a loan arrangement that is being thrashed out with a Premier League club.

As well as further boosting the centre of his defence, McCann is still keen on another wide player although it's unclear whether an additional centre-forward is on his mind after Hanlan's arrival.