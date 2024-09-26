The 'bits and pieces' that Grant McCann wants Doncaster Rovers to improve on against Chesterfield
And for manager Grant McCann he wants them to show an improvement in terms of game management after a sloppy end to their last outing. Rovers were held to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday night by Manchester United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy, despite having led 3-1 with less than 20 minutes on the clock. The draw meant the game went to penalties with Rovers being edged out 5-3 on spot-kicks as they suffered a rare setback on home turf.
McCann wants them to iron out such errors when they return to league action with a visit from newly-promoted Chesterfield.
"I am disappointed about the last 10 to 15 minutes of the game," McCann said of Tuesday night. "I said to the boys in the dressing room that I haven’t really questioned you in terms of your attitude or commitment for probably seven or eight months but I will after that last 10 minutes.
"We didn't get into shape, and did things we shouldn't have done such as giving away a corner in the last few minutes when we should have taken it to the corner. It's just little bits and pieces like that where we should be managing the game.
"I said to the boys afterwards that you need to feel that (pain). Hopefully, we have got that one out of the way now."
