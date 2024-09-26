The 'bits and pieces' that Grant McCann wants Doncaster Rovers to improve on against Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers are building towards a mouth-watering clash at home to local rivals Chesterfield.

And for manager Grant McCann he wants them to show an improvement in terms of game management after a sloppy end to their last outing. Rovers were held to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday night by Manchester United's under-21s in the EFL Trophy, despite having led 3-1 with less than 20 minutes on the clock. The draw meant the game went to penalties with Rovers being edged out 5-3 on spot-kicks as they suffered a rare setback on home turf.

McCann wants them to iron out such errors when they return to league action with a visit from newly-promoted Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am disappointed about the last 10 to 15 minutes of the game," McCann said of Tuesday night. "I said to the boys in the dressing room that I haven’t really questioned you in terms of your attitude or commitment for probably seven or eight months but I will after that last 10 minutes.

Grant McCann wants Rovers to iron out errors as they prepare to welcome Chesterfield to DN4.

"We didn't get into shape, and did things we shouldn't have done such as giving away a corner in the last few minutes when we should have taken it to the corner. It's just little bits and pieces like that where we should be managing the game.

"I said to the boys afterwards that you need to feel that (pain). Hopefully, we have got that one out of the way now."