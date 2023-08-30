‘Superb’, ‘Excellent’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Everton Carabao Cup scare – gallery
Doncaster Rovers did themselves proud despite exiting the Carabao Cup against Everton following a 2-1 defeat.
Joe Ironside’s header gave Doncaster a deserved lead on the stroke of half time after a dominant first-half display against a Premier League outfit.
But Everton responded after the break and late goals from Beto and Arnaut Danjuma saved their blushes.
Here’s how we rated the Doncaster players.
