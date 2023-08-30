News you can trust since 1925
‘Superb’, ‘Excellent’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Everton Carabao Cup scare – gallery

Doncaster Rovers did themselves proud despite exiting the Carabao Cup against Everton following a 2-1 defeat.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th Aug 2023, 22:54 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 22:55 BST

Joe Ironside’s header gave Doncaster a deserved lead on the stroke of half time after a dominant first-half display against a Premier League outfit.

But Everton responded after the break and late goals from Beto and Arnaut Danjuma saved their blushes.

Here’s how we rated the Doncaster players.

Joe Ironside heads home.

1. Match action

Joe Ironside heads home. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Made a great stop to deny Everton an immediate equaliser after Ironside opened the scoring. Looked to have little chance with either goal.

2. Ian Lawlor - 7

Made a great stop to deny Everton an immediate equaliser after Ironside opened the scoring. Looked to have little chance with either goal. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
A danger man all night. Is hitting the form which convinced Doncaster to sign him.

3. Luke Molyneux - 8

A danger man all night. Is hitting the form which convinced Doncaster to sign him. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Missed a great early chance to score but solid at the heart of Doncaster's back three.

4. Joesph Olowu - 8

Missed a great early chance to score but solid at the heart of Doncaster's back three. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
