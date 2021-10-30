Story of the game as meek Doncaster Rovers fold to 4-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic

NO REDEEMING FEATURES

As 90 minute performances go, that was comfortably the worst of the season from Rovers as they offered up barely anything of note in positive terms.

They were lacklustre in possession and totally devoid of attacking threat.

But the worst of it all was just how easy they made it for Charlton to run out comfortable winners. They started off shaky and nervy in defence and got worse from there, proving so vulnerable.

Charlton did not have to be spectacular to earn 4-0 win. But to say one place separated these two sides before kick-off, the gulf in quality was tremendous.

4.52pm ALL OVER

Rovers are stuffed - and they have been terrible from start to finish,

90+1 SAVED AGAIN

Dahlberg is well positioned to keep out another Stockley header

4.50pm ADDED TIME

THREE minutes

86min ANOTHER ONE

Someone Dahlberg pushes a Stockley header onto the bar. The striker had got in ahead of everyone to meet a dangerous cross but the big Swede was on hand to save again.

85min BIG SAVE

Pontus Dahlberg goes full stretch to keep out a low shot from Alex Gilbey from the edge of the box.

75min DOUBLE CHANGE

Branden Horton and Tiago Cukur replace Rodrigo Vilca and Jordy Hiwula.

Rovers go 3-5-2 with Horton the left wing back

70min GOAL CHARLTON

Ben Purrington heads in so simply to make it four for the hosts.

The cross in was far too easy, the header even more so as he looped it towards the far corner with Dahlberg unable to get there.

62min GOAL CHARLTON

Jayden Stockley hooks in from close range to make it three to the hosts.

And it all came from Pontus Dahlberg spilling a free kick that should have been a simple take in front of him. Stockley pounced quickly to turn in.

And that cues a fair few Rovers fans heading for the exits.

57min SUBSTITUTION

Tommy Rowe replaces Kyle Knoyle.

It sees Ethan Galbraith move to right back, Matt Smith drop into one of the deeper midfield roles and Rowe occupy the number ten position.

56min ANOTHER BIG CHANCE

Jayden Stockley has a free header in front of goal but puts it straight at Dahlberg. That was certainly a let off.

52min CHANCE

And it needs a clearance from the well-placed Ro-Shaun Williams to hook away from goal. John Bostock sliced a simple clearance and the ball rolled through to Jayden Stockley who was blocked out by Pontus Dahlberg.

4.04pm BACK UNDERWAY

NOT GOOD AND A LONG WAY BACK

Poor, just poor.

From start to finish in that half, Rovers have been off the pace both in and out of possession. They’ve not looked after the ball nearly well enough on the rare occasions when they’ve had possession and defensively they have looked very shaky indeed.

There were no glimmers of light at all in a first half to forget. Conceding yet again from a set piece and a penalty arising from a run in behind - something they have been particularly vulnerable to this afternoon.

It is an afternoon that required composure and discipline against a rejuvenated outfit backed by a big crowd. Instead, they’ve looked like rabbits in the headlights.

3.48pm THAT’S THE BREAK

And Rovers trail 2-0 at half time.

45+1min YELLOW CARD

And it goes to Rovers boss Richie Wellens

3.46pm ADDED TIME

TWO minutes

35min GOAL Charlton

Conor Washington slots in from the spot to double the advantage

33min PENALTY TO CHARLTON

Tom Anderson fouls Alex Gilbey in the box and referee Tim Robinson points to the spot.

27min Not great so far

Rovers haven’t looked after the ball nearly well enough so far in this game and it’s played straight into the hands of the hosts, who have looked particularly buoyant throughout the afternoon.

It’s all been a bit scrappy from a Rovers perspective and as such, they’ve seen very little of the ball in the opposition half.

22min GOAL Charlton

Elliot Lee’s free kick from out wide finds the corner without another player getting a touch on the ball.

A poor goal to concede. No Rovers player, nor the goalkeeper, attacked the ball.

15min EARLY SUB FOR THE HOSTS

Diallange Jaiyesimi replaces the injured Jonathan Leko.

8min OFF THE LINE

Tom Anderson is in the right place at the right time to keep out Elliot Lee’s attempt on goal, clearing off the line.

Thankfully the skipper was alert to the danger because his team mates around him had switched off. Charlton appealed for a penalty when Jayden Stockley tumbled under challenge from Kyle Knoyle and it appeared to distract the rest of the Rovers side, who did not anticipate the ball coming back into Lee.

3.01pm UNDERWAY

TEAMS OUT

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s one change from the side that started the draw with Cambridge United as the injured Dan Gardner is replaced by Kyle Knoyle.

And the big news is that Tommy Rowe is back on the bench. He made a pretty big impact the last time he was on this ground in Rovers colours. Can he do the same again.

Subs this afternoon are Louis Jones, Tommy Rowe, Ben Blythe, Branden Horton, Lirak Hasani, Aidan Barlow and Tiago Cukur.

AND THE HOSTS