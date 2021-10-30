Story of the game as meek Doncaster Rovers fold to 4-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic
Doncaster Rovers turned in arguably their worst 90 minute performance of the season to crumble to a heavy defeat at fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic.
Goals from Elliot Lee, Ben Purrington and Jayden Stockley, plus a Conor Washington penalty saw the Addicks run out comfortable winners in the clash between the sides that started the day 22nd and 23rd in League One.
Rovers were error strewn throughout and failed to make any impression at all in attacking terms.
Recap the events of the game
Charlton Athletic 4 Doncaster Rovers 0
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 16:58
MATCH DETAILS
GOALS: Lee (22), Washington (35), Stockley (62), Purrington (70)
CARDS: Yellow: Purrington; Vilca
CHARLTON: MacGillivray; Gunter, Purrington, Dobson, Famewo, Pearce, Stockley, Gilbey, Washington (Davison 84), Lee (Clare 75), Leko (Jaiyesimi 15). Subs: Henderson, Blackett-Taylor, Davison, Watson, Elerewe.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle (Rowe 57), Williams, Anderson, Olowu; Bostock, Galbraith; Vilca (Cukur 76), Smith, Hiwula (Horton 75); Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Blythe, Hasani, Barlow.
REFEREE: Tim Robinson (West Sussex)
NO REDEEMING FEATURES
As 90 minute performances go, that was comfortably the worst of the season from Rovers as they offered up barely anything of note in positive terms.
They were lacklustre in possession and totally devoid of attacking threat.
But the worst of it all was just how easy they made it for Charlton to run out comfortable winners. They started off shaky and nervy in defence and got worse from there, proving so vulnerable.
Charlton did not have to be spectacular to earn 4-0 win. But to say one place separated these two sides before kick-off, the gulf in quality was tremendous.
4.52pm ALL OVER
Rovers are stuffed - and they have been terrible from start to finish,
90+1 SAVED AGAIN
Dahlberg is well positioned to keep out another Stockley header
4.50pm ADDED TIME
THREE minutes
86min ANOTHER ONE
Someone Dahlberg pushes a Stockley header onto the bar. The striker had got in ahead of everyone to meet a dangerous cross but the big Swede was on hand to save again.
85min BIG SAVE
Pontus Dahlberg goes full stretch to keep out a low shot from Alex Gilbey from the edge of the box.
75min DOUBLE CHANGE
Branden Horton and Tiago Cukur replace Rodrigo Vilca and Jordy Hiwula.
Rovers go 3-5-2 with Horton the left wing back
70min GOAL CHARLTON
Ben Purrington heads in so simply to make it four for the hosts.
The cross in was far too easy, the header even more so as he looped it towards the far corner with Dahlberg unable to get there.
62min GOAL CHARLTON
Jayden Stockley hooks in from close range to make it three to the hosts.
And it all came from Pontus Dahlberg spilling a free kick that should have been a simple take in front of him. Stockley pounced quickly to turn in.
And that cues a fair few Rovers fans heading for the exits.
57min SUBSTITUTION
Tommy Rowe replaces Kyle Knoyle.
It sees Ethan Galbraith move to right back, Matt Smith drop into one of the deeper midfield roles and Rowe occupy the number ten position.
56min ANOTHER BIG CHANCE
Jayden Stockley has a free header in front of goal but puts it straight at Dahlberg. That was certainly a let off.
52min CHANCE
And it needs a clearance from the well-placed Ro-Shaun Williams to hook away from goal. John Bostock sliced a simple clearance and the ball rolled through to Jayden Stockley who was blocked out by Pontus Dahlberg.
4.04pm BACK UNDERWAY
NOT GOOD AND A LONG WAY BACK
Poor, just poor.
From start to finish in that half, Rovers have been off the pace both in and out of possession. They’ve not looked after the ball nearly well enough on the rare occasions when they’ve had possession and defensively they have looked very shaky indeed.
There were no glimmers of light at all in a first half to forget. Conceding yet again from a set piece and a penalty arising from a run in behind - something they have been particularly vulnerable to this afternoon.
It is an afternoon that required composure and discipline against a rejuvenated outfit backed by a big crowd. Instead, they’ve looked like rabbits in the headlights.
3.48pm THAT’S THE BREAK
And Rovers trail 2-0 at half time.
45+1min YELLOW CARD
And it goes to Rovers boss Richie Wellens
3.46pm ADDED TIME
TWO minutes
35min GOAL Charlton
Conor Washington slots in from the spot to double the advantage
33min PENALTY TO CHARLTON
Tom Anderson fouls Alex Gilbey in the box and referee Tim Robinson points to the spot.
27min Not great so far
Rovers haven’t looked after the ball nearly well enough so far in this game and it’s played straight into the hands of the hosts, who have looked particularly buoyant throughout the afternoon.
It’s all been a bit scrappy from a Rovers perspective and as such, they’ve seen very little of the ball in the opposition half.
22min GOAL Charlton
Elliot Lee’s free kick from out wide finds the corner without another player getting a touch on the ball.
A poor goal to concede. No Rovers player, nor the goalkeeper, attacked the ball.
15min EARLY SUB FOR THE HOSTS
Diallange Jaiyesimi replaces the injured Jonathan Leko.
8min OFF THE LINE
Tom Anderson is in the right place at the right time to keep out Elliot Lee’s attempt on goal, clearing off the line.
Thankfully the skipper was alert to the danger because his team mates around him had switched off. Charlton appealed for a penalty when Jayden Stockley tumbled under challenge from Kyle Knoyle and it appeared to distract the rest of the Rovers side, who did not anticipate the ball coming back into Lee.
3.01pm UNDERWAY
TEAMS OUT
THE TEAM IS IN
And it’s one change from the side that started the draw with Cambridge United as the injured Dan Gardner is replaced by Kyle Knoyle.
And the big news is that Tommy Rowe is back on the bench. He made a pretty big impact the last time he was on this ground in Rovers colours. Can he do the same again.
Subs this afternoon are Louis Jones, Tommy Rowe, Ben Blythe, Branden Horton, Lirak Hasani, Aidan Barlow and Tiago Cukur.